9Electric joins final dates of Otep tour

In support of the band’s latest studio album, 2016’s The Damaged Ones, L.A. electro/rock act 9Electric has joined Otep’s Resistance Tour. 9Electric front man Ron “Thunderwood” says that the group, “is so stoked to join Otep on their Resistance Tour! Here’s a scene comprised not simply of music fans, but fans of something deeper [...]

This post is syndicated from ReGen Magazine.