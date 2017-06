Black Line InterView: Subversion in the Big City

Two of the electronic scene’s most exciting talents speak with ReGen about the formation of their new creative outlet, Black Line. An InterView with Douglas J. McCarthy and Cyrusrex of Black Line By Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x) Douglas J. McCarthy – best known as one of the pioneering voices in modern electronic music; his blend of punk inspired bombast, [...]

This post is syndicated from ReGen Magazine.