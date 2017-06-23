Studio-X vs. Technoid – Neural Torment

Here comes "Neural Torment", the perfect hi-energy 13-track album revealing industrial hard-dance collaboration with talented Italian electronic artist Roberto Ricci aka Technoid.Unique blend of dark industrial and hard dance / trance keeps coming in with cuts like "In God We Trust", the progressive hardstyle of the viral and addictive "Kapooyah", or yet the industrial trance club classic "Cybergoth".This is industrial cyber dance without compromise.

