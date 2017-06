UNKLE announces fifth studio album release

James Lavelle’s ever evolving project UNKLE will release its fifth studio album, The Road: Part 1 on August 18, 2017, marking the band’s first new release since 2011. The 15 tracks were inspired Lavelle’s curation of 2014’s Meltdown Festival at Southbank, featuring a bevy of collaborators including London folk/rock artist and poet Keaton Henson, Primal [...]

This post is syndicated from ReGen Magazine.