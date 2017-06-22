Moonspell to release new album in Portuguese, announces three special performances

Portuguese gothic metal band Moonspell has announced a new concept album, 1755. Sung entirely in Portuguese, the album commemorates the Great Lisbon Earthquake of 1755, one of the deadliest of all time. The band describes the album as “a poetic, musical and philosophical reflection of the band about the tragic event that took place on [...]

This post is syndicated from ReGen Magazine.