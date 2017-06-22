Aengeldust – Agent Orange

Rising from her uncompromising roots of strict industrial noise, Aengeldust adds structure in her compositions and injects harsh elektro layers and heavy provocative samples to make her work progress. "Agent Orange" is there to atomize all underground clubs playing merciless industrial tunes to their dislocating masochistic audience. Oppressive vocal samples reinforce the dense atmosphere of the songs while the hammering beats keep on marching till the edge of the "endzeit" world. The machine noises act like electro shocks and trigger an overwhelming sensation of contradictory neural reactions intensifying the addiction to these alien mesmerizing tunes.

This post is syndicated from AlterNation Music Magazine.