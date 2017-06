DIM7 unveils second single, lyric video from upcoming EP

Gothic metal band DIM7 has released a lyric video for “Adorned (Insidiously),” the second single from the upcoming BATS EP. The song features the vocal talents of Chela Rhea Harper of Sarasvati, lending a “dark and silky” style to contrast with the growls of front man Alex Crescioni. The song follows up on the preceding [...]

This post is syndicated from ReGen Magazine.