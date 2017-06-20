Cypress Grove & Lydia Lunch – Under The Covers

"Under The Covers" is the first album of Lydia Lunch that consists entirely of songs by other artists.As you might expect, the choice of songs on this collection is a material ranging from the hugely popular to the wildly obscure, from Jon Bon Jovi to Aaron Lee Tasjan. Lunch also decided to cover one of her own compositions. Whether it be original songs penned together or the masterful interpretation of classic material on "Under the Covers", Lydia Lunch and Cypress Grove continue to delight.

This post is syndicated from AlterNation Music Magazine.