The Dreaming – From The Ashes

The Dreaming is an intense, driving industrial rock outfit forged from a reunion of Stabbing Westward's founding members. The 2015 album "Rise Again" was well received by critics & fans. The Dreaming now presents "From The Ashes", a new companion to "Rise Again" featuring the band's Christopher Hall, Walter Flakus, & Carlton Bost's remixed and re-imagined versions of the songs from that album.

This post is syndicated from AlterNation Music Magazine.