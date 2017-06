Lorelei Dreaming – Banshee

Lorelei Dreaming Category: Industrial / Electronic Album: Banshee Blurb: Chicago based artist Laura Bienz takes a different artistic direction with Lorelei Dreaming in comparison to her work with St. Griselda and Angelspit, unleashing a solo project that is modern, versatile, and here to stay. Lorelei Dreaming is a fresh new project and the brainchild of Chicago musician Laura Bienz. [...]

This post is syndicated from ReGen Magazine.