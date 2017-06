Chelsea Wolfe unveils new single from upcoming album, announces U.S. tour with Youth Code

California doom folk artist Chelsea Wolfe has announced her fifth studio album, Hiss Spun, will be released September 22, preceded by a new single, “16 Psyche.” Wolfe’s ethereal vocals float and echo above thick, grinding guitars and howling bass punctuated by insistent drums swirling in a sea of distortion in what some are calling her [...]

This post is syndicated from ReGen Magazine.