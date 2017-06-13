Empire State Human returns with new album, lyric video

15 years after the 2002 Pop Robot debut, Irish electronic band Empire State Human has released a new full-length album, Romo on Moscow’s ScentAir Records. The release touches on themes of outsiders and subtle political commentary, while staying true to the group’s synthpop and electronic roots to create a sound both retro and modern. ESH [...]

This post is syndicated from ReGen Magazine.