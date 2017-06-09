Synthpop artist Zola Jesus prepares for September release ‘Okovi’ album – also available on vinyl

Zola Jesus is the stage name of 28-year old American singer-songwriter and synth pop producer Nicole Hummel. With “Okovi”, she releases her 5th studio-album, the follow-up to 2014’s “Taiga”. The album will see a release in 3 physical formats: a coloured vinyl, a black vinyl and a regular CD. You can already order the vinyl versions right here.

Available already as well is the video for the album track “Exhumed”.

This post is syndicated from Side-Line Music Magazine.