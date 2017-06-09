Gothmetal act Lovelorn Dolls hits back with superstrong ‘Lament’ EP – watch the official videoclip

In addition to working on side-projects and going through some tormented moments, Brussels-based act Lovelorn Dolls unexpectedly returns with a smashing new EP: “Lament”. “Lament” is the first sign of the band’ upcoming 3rd album. The EP can be downloaded from today on via Bandcamp with other platforms to follow.

<a href="http://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/lament-ep">Lament EP by LOVELORN DOLLS</a>

Musically the band offers a dark electrified and ver melodic gothic metal. The EP includes 2 bonus remixes from the current “Japanese Robot Invasion” album with “Miss Friday Night” remixed again by Alien Nation while “Long Awaited Kiss” was turned into a synth pop version by Neon Valley Kvlt.

Together with this single the band also released the official video for “Lament”.

