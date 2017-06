Trash Deity unveils title track from upcoming debut EP

Trash Deity – the Los Angeles industrial/rock project of My Life With The Thrill Kill Kult’s Groovie Mann (a.k.a. Franke N. Nardiello) and Blue Eyed Christ’s JDN (a.k.a. John D. Norten) – has released the music video for the title track of the upcoming EP, Run 4 Your Lies!. Mann describes the song as “a [...]

This post is syndicated from ReGen Magazine.