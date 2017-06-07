Teaser video for brand new Funker Vogt album ‘Code of Conduct’ out now!

The EBM cult act Funker Vogt has just released a brand new teaser video (see above) with holds snippets from 7 new tracks, all taken from the brand new album “Code of Conduct”.

Out by the end of June is “Code of Conduct“, the newest Funked Vogt album. “Code of Conduct” comes 4 years after the release of the band’s last album “Companion in Crime”. Along with their new singer, Chris L.(Agonoize/The Sexorcist), Gerrit Thomas and Rene Dornbusch will present the new single “Der letzte Tanz” followed by the new album “Code of Conduct.”

The 16-track album includes the following bonus tracks: “Theater of War”, “Army of the Doomed”, “Der letzte Tanz (Rise of an Empire Mix)” and “Der letzte Tanz (Intent:Outtake)”.

This is a Repo Records worldwide release which especially US fans can order from this fine mail order.

