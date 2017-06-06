Mildreda – Cowards

Mildreda monster is more alive and kicking than ever since its much acclaimed resurrection! For the occasion of their exclusive support show of the legendary Skinny Puppy, Mildreda decided to release a limited 8-track EP entitled "Cowards". An EP release bridging the previous "Coward Philosophy" album from which we find club and extended versions of club hits like "This Time", "The Parting" or yet the unmistakable "Erazor", and the much promising forthcoming new album from which a bunch of new songs get revealed, giving a solid appetizer of the sombre abysmal tour de force that is coming our way.

