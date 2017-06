Depeche Mode – Spirit

Depeche Mode Category: Synthpop Album: Spirit Stars: 2.5 Blurb: A legendary band continues a downward trajectory but with flashes of former brilliance. The good news is that Spirit is a better album than Delta Machine. The bad news is that that’s not saying much as Delta Machine is in this writer’s view an uneven album, an album that came off [...]

This post is syndicated from ReGen Magazine.