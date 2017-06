Crisis Actor – Slave New World

Crisis Actor Category: EBM / Electro / Industrial Album: Slave New World Stars: 4 Blurb: SNOG’s David Thrussell and Gnomes of Kush’s Tony D’Oporto form Crisis Actor to offer a pure and primal brand of EBM topped off with their signature brand of sociopolitical and conspiratorial satire. Crisis Actor showcases the collective talents of SNOG’s David Thrussell and Gnomes [...]

This post is syndicated from ReGen Magazine.