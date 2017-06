Filter releases “Mother E” music video

Having released the band’s seventh album, Crazy Eyes, in early 2016, industrial/alt. rock act Filter has unveiled the official music video for the album’s opening track, “Mother E,” originally premiering via CLRVYNT.com and now available to view on YouTube. Lyrically referencing the shootings that took place at Mother Emanuel church in Charleston, South Carolina in [...]

This post is syndicated from ReGen Magazine.