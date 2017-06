Mortiis to perform reinterpretation of 1994 album, offers original album as free download

The demonic Norwegian musical entity known as Mortiis has announced that the band will be performing a live reinterpretation of the album Ånden Som Gjorde Opprør as part of the two night celebration of the Cold Meat Industry label’s 30th anniversary. Ånden Som Gjorde Opprør was originally released on the Cold Meat Industry label in [...]

