Dawn of Ashes – Daemonolatry Gnosis

Dawn of Ashes new album "Daemonolatry Gnosis", a diabolical musical milestone & Dawn of Ashes's most brutal fusion of Extreme Symphonic Black Metal to date. Like Dawn of Ashes' previous album "Theophany", "Daemonolatry Gnosis" was mixed & produced by Mick Kenney of AnaalNathrakh. Features a cover of legend Mayhem's "Freezing Moon", as well as guest vocals from Cradle of Filth's Lindsay Schoolcraft.

This post is syndicated from AlterNation Music Magazine.