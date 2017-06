Lords of Acid announces North American tour

Marking the prominent electrosexual rock band’s first live dates on the continent in six years, Lords of Acid has announced a tour of North America for fall, 2017. Scheduled to take place over five weeks, the Sextreme Fest ’17 tour will begin in Lawrence, KS at the Granada Theater on September 26, concluding on November [...]

