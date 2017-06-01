Helalyn Flowers’ n0emi Aurora featured on brand new Aesthetische 4-track single ‘In My Aurora’

(Photo by Toxic Visions Design) The follow-up yo the excellent Aesthetische EP “We Follow Blindly” is finally there. Out now – and available for immediate download on Bandcamp – is the 4-track single “In My Aurora” featuring the vocals of Italian singer n0emi Aurora, female lead vocalist of Helalyn Flowers.

Besides the 2 remixes of the title song by Aesthetische themselves and by dance pop DJ SD-KRTR, the band also crafted a new instrumental piece called “An End In Itself”, bringing a blend of EBM and progressive hypnotic melodies with a darker feel.

Check the tracks out below!

<a href="http://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/in-my-aurora-feat-noemi-aurora-ep">In My Aurora (feat. Noemi Aurora) EP by AESTHETISCHE</a>

