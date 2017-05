Army of The Universe – 1999 The Remixes

Army Of The Universe combine electronic rock, electronica, analog synths, & industrial dance beats into a unique and compelling sound. The follow up 12 inch single to the recent "1999 & The Aftershow" features remixes of the title track "1999" including a remix from Alec Empire of Atari Teenage Riot.

This post is syndicated from AlterNation Music Magazine.