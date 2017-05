Am Tierpark to release new EP

Am Tierpark – the synthpop project of John Mirland (Mirland) and Claus Larsen (Leæther Strip, Klutæ) – will release a new EP, We’re All the Same on June 1. The exclusively digital release celebrating “life, love, and diversity” will feature four all new songs and one remix showcasing the group’s danceable side. Mirland’s bouncing synths [...]

This post is syndicated from ReGen Magazine.