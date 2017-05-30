Ministry announces 14th album + tour!

Industrial-metal pioneer Al Jourgensen recently announced that Ministry will release another new album in fall 2017. The album will be called “AmeriKKKant” and will be released on vinyl as well, beginning 2018. The album will include guest-artist performances of DJ Swamp (Beck), Burton C. Bell (Fear Factory), Arabian Prince (NWA) and Lord of the Cello.

The current line-up of the band exists of Al Jourgensen, Sin Quirin, Cesar Soto, John Bechdel, Jason Christopher and Thomas Holtgreve. The new full-cd will be released in various formats including signed items and can be ordered here.

This post is syndicated from Side-Line Music Magazine.