Funker Vogt – Code of Conduct

Four years after the release of their last album "Companion in Crime", Funker Vogt are finally back. Along with their new singer, Chris L.(Agonoize/The Sexorcist), the band around Gerrit Thomas and Rene Dornbusch proves again that they still belong to the top of the EBM- and industrial-scene.The new material contains a lot of excellent club hits: Songs like "Tanzbefehl", "Phönix" or "Kampfbereit" as well as the new hymn and first single off the album "Der letzte Tanz". But the fans will also discover calmer, almost melancholic tracks like "Für immer" or "Armed & Dangerous". Funker Vogt present themselves more complex and more vital than ever.

