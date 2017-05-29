Mailorder company Storming The Base is cleaning its stocks with a rather funny action!

Funny stick cleaning action by our colleagues from Storming The Base. The leading industrial mail-order is cleaning its stocks with a very cool action, namely: pay a bit of money and get a lot of CDs sent to you randomly chosen! It sounds like the lottery, but rest assured, the mail-order has a really fine selection of CDs in their stocks, so you are in for a VERY good treat!

Here’s what is on offer:

– $10 for 4 CDS

– $20 for 10 CDS

– $50 for 30 CDS

Good to know, from 100US$ on US-based fans will get free shipping.

