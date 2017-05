Nothing But Noise to release second part of second album

After reviving Nothing But Noise in 2016 following a short hiatus of four years, Front 242’s Daniel Bressanutti and former Front 242 band mate Dirk Bergen are releasing the second part of the two CD eXistence Oscillation album. eXistence Oscillation prEsent features all new material written and produced by the duo, “building stronger on the [...]

This post is syndicated from ReGen Magazine.