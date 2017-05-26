Noisuf-X – Banzai

On his newest opus, Noisuf-X presents 13 catchy earworms in extreme Electro/Industrial sound and prooves once more his outstanding position in the scene! For years, Noisuf-X has achieved a top position in the industrial scene without betraying his noisy roots! "Banzai" will be released as limited first edition Digipak with a very special bonus-track: The 2006 Clubhit ‘Jezebel' in an all new 2017 mix! The new album will be presented live for the first time at this years Wave Gotik Treffen.

This post is syndicated from AlterNation Music Magazine.