Mechanical Moth – Neverything

"Neverything" is an energetic and marching midtempo album. We do not flee, we do not doubt. "Neverything", the conjunction of the words never und everything. This is the tenor of album number six by Mechanical Moth. Nothing is everlasting, but at least you can determine by yourself when you want to vanish. After close to 15 years of band history they don't look back. Instead they look down the edge to what is ahead. Your last flight is one step forward. We want to accompany you on your last journey.

