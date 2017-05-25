Lionhearts – Lionhearts

While Seabound vocalist Spinath rather used to lend only his vocal talent for his other projects Seabound, Ghost & Writer, Edge of Dawn, where the music was provided by his individual counterparts, Lionhearts is Spinath writing his own songs completely. The self-titled debut album is produced by Ben Lukas Boysen (Hecq), who also conceived two stunning remixes for Spinath's previous projects. "Lionhearts" is being released as a double CD configuration with identical song material, one CD as a "continuous Mix", the other as a regular disc with separate tracks.

