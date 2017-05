Dates announces for new ColdWaves event… in Los Angeles

With 2017 already marking the sixth and biggest ColdWaves event yet, with three nights featuring some of the industrial/electo scene’s most prominent heavyweights and most promising up-and-comers performing in Chicago, the prestigious festival is announcing a new leg to take place in Los Angeles. Scheduled to take place over three November nights in the City [...]

This post is syndicated from ReGen Magazine.