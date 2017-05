Cheating the Future

Here’s a thought experiment worth investing some time in: First, let’s consider that from 750 AD on, Arabs kidnapped, killed, and stole Africans. Starting in 1441 or so, Europeans kidnapped, killed, and stole Africans for nearly 450 years. In the colonies, we tend to think that it began in 1619. But by then, there were millions [...]

This post is syndicated from ReGen Magazine.