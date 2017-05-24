Bloody Dead and Sexy – Crucifixion Please

Bloody Dead and Sexy, heroes of modern deathrock, are back! On the occasion of their 20th anniversary, this compilation contains some of their best songs plus unreleased material. The album will also be presented live at the Wave Gotik Treffen, where Bloody Dead and Sexy will perform in the original line-up of their first album. For the first time in 14 years classic tunes like "Bloody Rose" and "Hey Ho Armageddon!" will be played by guitar player d'hAmm.

This post is syndicated from AlterNation Music Magazine.