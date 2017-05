KMFDM premieres new lyric video from upcoming EP/album

The Ultra Heavy Beat is going strong as pioneering industrial/rock band KMFDM premieres the lyric video for “Hell Yeah,” the first single off the band’s upcoming new album, HELL YEAH! and preceding YEAH! EP. The video features animation based on the cover image created by longtime KMFDM collaborator and cover artist Aidan “BRUTE!” Hughes created [...]

This post is syndicated from ReGen Magazine.