Jimmy Urine InterView: Simple Pleasures and Synthesized Dreams

The front man for electro/punk sensation Mindless Self Indulgence, Jimmy Urine speaks with ReGen‘s Brian H. McLelland about his new solo outing. An InterView with Jimmy Urine By Brian H. McLelland (BMcLelland) Jimmy Urine has been the explosive and charismatic face of Mindless Self Indulgence for over 20 years; a band that never obeyed the conventions of genre [...]

This post is syndicated from ReGen Magazine.