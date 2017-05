Distortion Productions announces summer mini-tour

Distortion Productions has announced that several of the label’s most prominent acts will be embarking on a special mini-tour in mid-August, the Distorted Summer Nights Tour! The tour will take place across five dates along the East Coast of the U.S., headlined by synthpop sensation Null Device, goth/rock act Spider Lilies, and electro/EBM act Red [...]

This post is syndicated from ReGen Magazine.