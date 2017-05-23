Daily Planet – Play Rewind Repeat

Johan Baeckström and Jarmo Ollila aka. Daily Planet is back with their third album. The band first appeared in the mid 1990's with the single "Milky Way", followed by the highly acclaimed album "The Tide". In 2014 the band finally made a long awaited comeback with the album "Two". Swedish electronic pop music at its best - beautiful melodies delivered through Jarmo Ollila's extraordinary vocals and Johan Baeckström's attention to details in every aspect of the production. Joining the band on guest vocals on one of the tracks is no one less than Mr Mac Austin, lead singer of the UK band White Door.The first 200 copies will be released as limited edition signed/hand numbered 2CD version holding 8 additional tracks.

