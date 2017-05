New music from No:Carrier and Chris Wirsig

Chris Wirsig – front man for dark electro band No:Carrier – has released a new solo album, titled Signals From…, containing 11 instrumental tracks with a retro feel, paying homage to the work of electronic music pioneers Tangerine Dream, Jean-Michel Jarre, and Vangelis. Wirsig explains that the album was inspired by the idea that “Mankind [...]

This post is syndicated from ReGen Magazine.