Headliners announced for Dracula’s Ball in October

Lords of Acid, Combichrist, and special guests Christian Death will perform at Dracula’s Ball on Friday, October 27, 2017. The Philadelphia gothic/industrial mainstay event is open to all ages despite being listed as 18+ on some ticket websites, but guests must be 21 or over to drink. Organizers encourage attendees to buy their tickets early, [...]

This post is syndicated from ReGen Magazine.