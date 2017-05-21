Metroland – 12×12

Today, Metroland invites everyone to enjoy their fascinating ride again, spanning over a period of 5 years, with the release of a conceptual 4CD compilation box entitled "12x12", containing over 250 minutes of rare and previously unreleased songs, mixes or versions.The "12x12"-box mainly contains tracks that were never released on physical format before, next to a plethora of unreleased tracks. All 12 releases, including their newest single "Cube", are presented by conceptual artwork. A card per release contains photographs and the story behind each single song.

This post is syndicated from AlterNation Music Magazine.