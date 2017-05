New collaborative project of Douglas J. McCarthy and Cyrusrex to release debut album

Picking up where the DJM|REX – the previous collaboration between musician Douglas J. McCarthy and musician/producer Cyrusrex – left off, Black Line will be releasing its debut album, Treason, Sedition, and Subversive Activities, on May 26. With such renowned guests as fellow Nitzer Ebb alumni Bon Harris, Skinny Puppy producers Mark Walk and Ken “Hiwatt” [...]

