Alien Vampires – Evil Lasts Forever

Celebrating the band’s longevity and impressive repertoire and history with the release of a deluxe 6-CD box that is not only making their full back-catalogue available again in remastered versions, but also adding a bunch of previously unreleased material on CD plus massive exclusive new remixes, alternative versions and special rare songs! "Evil Lasts Forever" is a massive 450 min plus sonic orgy underlining that forceful and uncompromising attitude that makes the Alien Vampires gang so unique!Straight, provocative, true, dirty, revolting, shocking - this are words that describe the unique style of this harsh dark elektro industrial metal outfit.

