Funker Vogt – Der letzte Tanz

As first taster for the all new Funker Vogt album ‘Code of Conduct', here's a special EP. After a few years of silence Gerrit Thomas and Rene Dornbusch enter the dance floors of the world again, accompanied by none other than singer Chris L. (Agonoize / The Sexorcist) on the microphone! Hard-hitting and merciless as ever Funker Vogt will attack the dance floors with catchy dance tracks again.‘Der letzte Tanz' attracts with his hymnic and ear-catching melody and owns all ingedients that are necessary to become another great hit. The EP features 4 different versions of the title-track plus the exclusive song ‘Blut und Schmerz'.

