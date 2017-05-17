Side-Line introduces SlainSun – listen now to ‘Ruins’ (Face The Beat profile series)

The 70th track on our free download compilation “Face The Beat: Session 4” (featuring 92 tracks) is by the Italian dark electro act SlainSun.

SlainSun was formed in 2004 and has largely stayed under the radar of the scene magazines and DJ’s, except for Side-Line who decided to pick it up for the 4th volume of our super popular compilation series. The project focusses on raw old school electronics with vocals that will cut someone’s throat one day. So far the project has only released 4 tracks, including the one we offer you here.

You can find the band back on Facebook, make sure to check them out overthere.

Listen to “Ruins” below and download it right here.

<a href="http://sidelinemag.bandcamp.com/album/face-the-beat-session-4">Face The Beat: Session 4 by Slain Sun</a>

Check our “Face The Beat: Session 4” page on Bandcamp to discover the other 91 bands. All donations will go to charity.

