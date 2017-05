Two Die Krupps albums to be reissued on vinyl

Artoffact Records will reissue two of Die Krupps’ most iconic releases – the legendary 1981 debut Stahlwerksynfonie and 1993’s The Final Option, which marked the pioneering German electronic act’s sonic transition to what would later become industrial/metal; both will be released as double albums on August 25. This will be the first time that [...]

This post is syndicated from ReGen Magazine.