Subterfuge – Blind to Reason

Brand new material is culminating in the 9 track album "Blind to Reason". Comparisons have been made in the past to The Sisters of Mercy and will most likely continue to be made with this new album. There is also a hint of Depeche Mode's darker stylings in some of the slower tracks. One third of the new album is penned by the original duo of Clifford Ennis and Rick Mullen and see's Subterfuge evolve into a slightly more sophisticated sound, but still very much goth, dark and saturated in glorious melancholy both musically and lyrically.

This post is syndicated from AlterNation Music Magazine.