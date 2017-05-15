Fix8:Sed8 – Foren6

Fïx8:Sëd8 are classic representatives of retro electro utilising movie samples, intricate sequences, and mid-tempo beats, so it is obvious that this musical journey is heading towards. Melodic, intricate synth sequences, complex drum patterns, wobbling bass lines as well as appealing harmonic arrangements capture the listener's imagination right from the start.The complex arrangements are never an end unto themselves, but merely a tool in the struggle against monotony. The bottom line is always a melodic and atmospheric song that consciously needs a concentrated listening and then strongly burns into your mind.The new album is mastered by fellow musician Thorn (2nd Face), which makes "Foren6" Martin Sane's best-produced record thus far.

This post is syndicated from AlterNation Music Magazine.